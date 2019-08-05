Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.04. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 131.94% and a negative net margin of 549.07%. The company had revenue of $10.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. On average, analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $8.90 on Monday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94.

In related news, CFO David Arkowitz purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 89,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Clayman purchased 4,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,069.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 74,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,352.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,512 shares of company stock worth $226,775. 16.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLXN shares. Laidlaw set a $18.00 price target on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.