FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE) Trading Down 1.7%

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.19 and last traded at $62.45, 47 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.53.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GQRE. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 9.1% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter.

