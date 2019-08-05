Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.72.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FND. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Longbow Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.51 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 62,029 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $2,708,186.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 40,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $1,555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,946,650.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,169,404 shares of company stock worth $49,671,777. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 41.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 10.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,057. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $48.72.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $520.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.73 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.