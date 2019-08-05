Footballcoin (XFC) Tops One Day Volume of $8,185.00

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Footballcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Coindeal and Exrates. Footballcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $8,185.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Footballcoin has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Footballcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.76 or 0.00960219 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004367 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Footballcoin Coin Profile

XFC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official website is www.footballcoin.io. Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin.

Buying and Selling Footballcoin

Footballcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Livecoin and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footballcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Footballcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Footballcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Footballcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Footballcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.