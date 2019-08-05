Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Fortis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Fortis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC reiterated an average rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,611. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.344 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,633,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,631,000 after purchasing an additional 258,075 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,580,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,396,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,625,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

