Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $87.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fox Factory has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Fox Factory stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.39. 146,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,744. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.93.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $333,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,440.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,903,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,815,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

