Franks International (NYSE:FI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franks International (NYSE:FI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Franks International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.49 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franks International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franks International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.94.

FI stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $5.04. 13,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,031. Franks International has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Franks International had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franks International will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franks International news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $1,013,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,765,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,480,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 103,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $603,394.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,998,819 shares in the company, valued at $17,513,102.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,000 shares of company stock worth $1,999,305. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franks International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franks International by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Franks International during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Franks International by 317.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Franks International during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

