Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,875,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,686,654. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.34. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $15.85.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard C. Adkerson acquired 172,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,744,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 920,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,658,866.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 99.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

