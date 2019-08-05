Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €36.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FPE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Independent Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.48 ($44.75).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €32.60 ($37.91) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €31.96. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.