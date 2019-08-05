FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up to $0.34

Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.34. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 152,888 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCEL shares. Cowen downgraded FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,361,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 510,542 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,140,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 570,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 64,539 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 23,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,496 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 59,111 shares during the last quarter.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

