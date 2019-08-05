Function X Price Reaches $0.38 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Function X has a market cap of $28.40 million and approximately $603,415.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003213 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 39% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00031994 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00148379 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005007 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000628 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00051879 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000551 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000412 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,499,463 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

