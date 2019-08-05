Gainey Capital (CVE:GNC) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Gainey Capital Corp (CVE:GNC) was down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 19,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 167,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market cap of $8.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Gainey Capital (CVE:GNC)

Gainey Capital Corp., a gold and silver exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company owns the El Colomo project covering an area of 18,766 hectares; and a mill in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental trend in western Mexico. It also has an option agreement to own a 100% interest in the Las Margaritas property, which consists of two mineral concessions encompassing a total of 500 hectares located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

