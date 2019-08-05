GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €20.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on G1A. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.64 ($28.66).

ETR:G1A opened at €22.48 ($26.14) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €23.40. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 52 week high of €33.97 ($39.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

