Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gemphire Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Laidlaw upgraded Gemphire Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GEMP traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,081. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80. Gemphire Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $8.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.89.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter.

Gemphire Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD/NASH). The company is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, and oral therapy for dyslipidemia conditions where patients are unable to reach their lipid lowering goals, including patients already receiving maximally tolerated statin therapy.

