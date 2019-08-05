Genaro Network (GNX) Price Hits $0.0242

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $327,072.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Genaro Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Bibox, OKEx and DigiFinex.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 255,479,150 tokens. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network.

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

Genaro Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE, Huobi, CoinMex, HitBTC, OKEx, Allcoin, DigiFinex and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

