Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group set a $84.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,698,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,869. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.85. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

