Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.67.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.63 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.77%.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles sold 25,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $1,024,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

