Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GMRE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.67.

Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,644. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 100.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 639.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 19.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

