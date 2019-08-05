Global Social Chain One Day Volume Reaches $114,787.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Global Social Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, OKEx, Indodax and HADAX. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $114,787.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00235627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.01318844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00021726 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00102808 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000476 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,448,121 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, OKEx, HADAX and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

