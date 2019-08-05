Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) Trading Down 1.9%

Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.12, 247 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65.

Global X China Materials ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CHIM)

Global X China Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Materials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Materials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

