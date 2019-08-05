Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $68.11, but opened at $70.42. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Godaddy shares last traded at $65.32, with a volume of 2,120,296 shares.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on Godaddy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

In related news, insider Rebecca Morrow sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $28,761.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,868.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $140,569.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,603,620.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,841 shares of company stock worth $5,842,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Godaddy by 32.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,332,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Godaddy by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,019 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Godaddy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,932,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,449,000 after purchasing an additional 546,497 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP raised its position in Godaddy by 71.9% in the first quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 1,009,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,915,000 after purchasing an additional 422,128 shares during the period. Finally, Hillman Co. purchased a new position in Godaddy in the first quarter valued at about $25,966,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.22, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Godaddy had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

