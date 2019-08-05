Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GLNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.11.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $14.86. 55,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,715. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $97.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 674.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 86.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.