Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $62,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 71.8% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 108.4% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS traded down $8.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.80. 207,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,058. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $151.70 and a 1 year high of $245.08.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 22.09%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.92.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

