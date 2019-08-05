Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stake Lessened by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,573,000 after acquiring an additional 411,700 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 31,213.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 356,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,603,000 after acquiring an additional 354,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,112,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $519,812,000 after acquiring an additional 247,616 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 61,981.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 198,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,021,000 after buying an additional 197,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 5,158.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 148,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,561,000 after buying an additional 145,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.92.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $6.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.55. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $245.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

