GoldMint Reaches Market Capitalization of $805,056.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded 46.4% higher against the dollar. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $805,056.00 and $289.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00003557 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00236882 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.72 or 0.01317575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00021180 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00103389 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000460 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

