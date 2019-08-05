Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Gran Tierra Energy to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$200.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.54 million.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

GTE traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,500. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$4.20 to C$3.60 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. GMP Securities decreased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.