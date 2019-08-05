GravityCoin Achieves Market Cap of $208,406.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $208,406.00 and $8,399.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0887 or 0.00000761 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00239309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.57 or 0.01334367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00021352 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00101282 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 2,348,440 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

