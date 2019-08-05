Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UN traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.99. 48,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,471. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever NV has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $62.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UN shares. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays started coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

