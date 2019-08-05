Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up approximately 2.8% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 2.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Prologis by 18.8% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $75.00 to $78.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $1.92 on Monday, reaching $78.59. 40,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,898. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $83.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $700.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $1,073,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,425 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

