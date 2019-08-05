Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Has $3.92 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,760 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 2.7% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $2,261,000. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 53,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,738 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,327. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $94.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,043. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.57. The stock has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.65 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $85.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

