Green Reit (LON:GRN) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Green Reit PLC (LON:GRN)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.83 ($0.02), approximately 2,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 79,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.81 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 million and a P/E ratio of 9.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.22.

Green Reit Company Profile (LON:GRN)

Green REIT Plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") and is listed on the Irish and London Stock Exchanges. The Company was the first REIT established in Ireland following the introduction of REIT legislation by the Irish Government. The Company's stated strategy is to create a property portfolio consisting primarily of commercial property in Ireland to deliver income and capital growth through opportunistic investments, active property management and prudent use of debt finance.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.