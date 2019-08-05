Grimcoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (GRIM)

Grimcoin (CURRENCY:GRIM) traded 114.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Grimcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. Grimcoin has a market capitalization of $22,993.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Grimcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grimcoin has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grimcoin alerts:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

About Grimcoin

Grimcoin is a coin. Grimcoin’s total supply is 103,762,731 coins and its circulating supply is 98,125,783 coins. The official website for Grimcoin is reaper.rocks. Grimcoin’s official Twitter account is @grimcoin.

Grimcoin Coin Trading

Grimcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grimcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grimcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grimcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grimcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.