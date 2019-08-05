Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Buckingham Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.67.

NYSE:GPI traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.01. 2,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.67. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $887,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank Grese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $392,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,063,100. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

