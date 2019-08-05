Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.11

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 2092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a … dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3722 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 175,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH)

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

