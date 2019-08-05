Guardant Health (GH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Guardant Health to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.12 million. On average, analysts expect Guardant Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GH traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.60. 12,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,367. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $106.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.03.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

In related news, insider Richard B. Lanman sold 1,690 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wiley sold 80,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $5,276,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,912 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,545. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

