GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GWG stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.31. 1,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,709. The company has a market cap of $353.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 23.36, a quick ratio of 23.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54. GWG has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Get GWG alerts:

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($60.18) million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that GWG will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GWG stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of GWG worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.