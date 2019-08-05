Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Director Gregory H. Trepp Buys 5,000 Shares

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Director Gregory H. Trepp bought 5,000 shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $70,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE HBB traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 30,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,191. The firm has a market cap of $184.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $148.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 781,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 125,325 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 477,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 121,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 32,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

