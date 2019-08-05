Hanson McClain Inc. Has $467,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hanson McClain Inc. decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 203.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $343.05. 128,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $223.63 and a one year high of $358.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.40.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at $34,993,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total value of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,087,496. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

