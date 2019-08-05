Hanson McClain Inc. Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 174.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,075 shares during the quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCZ. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,856. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $63.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.34.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

