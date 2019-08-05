Hanson McClain Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Hanson McClain Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 26.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Edison International by 92.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Co set a $73.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.45.

Shares of EIX stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.33. 6,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,949. Edison International has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $75.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.13.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

