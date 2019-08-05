Hanson McClain Inc. Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Hanson McClain Inc. decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,064,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,278 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 2.4% of Hanson McClain Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $62,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 485,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,543,000 after acquiring an additional 28,442 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 55,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,180. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $60.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57.

