Hanson McClain Inc. Sells 240 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hanson McClain Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.60. 559,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,143. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $90.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.75.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

