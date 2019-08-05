HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HONE. BidaskClub cut HarborOne Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of HONE stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.84. 1,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,231. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.97 million, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, Director Wallace H. Peckham III sold 4,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $74,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 501.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 1,017.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

