Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of HHS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.68. Harte Hanks has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.50 million.

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

