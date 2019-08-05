Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,603 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $10,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Metlife by 4,407.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1,223.6% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Metlife from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup set a $42.00 price target on shares of Metlife and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $46.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $51.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

