Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 2,559 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 180,044 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,409 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $219,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $5,720,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 818,331 shares of company stock valued at $65,369,215. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $84.39 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $88.76. The company has a market capitalization of $151.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

