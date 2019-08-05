Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $11.55 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in General Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 249,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 5.6% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in General Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in General Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 34,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $9.78 on Monday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

