Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $13.44 Million Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $13,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. FMR LLC raised its position in Southern by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,035,000 after buying an additional 2,503,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,911,000 after buying an additional 1,188,667 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Southern by 20.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,398,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,683,000 after buying an additional 1,095,027 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Southern by 9.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,681,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,330,000 after buying an additional 849,842 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at $31,406,000. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price target on Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.36.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $212,985.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,862.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,397 shares of company stock worth $41,266,682 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $57.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.18.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.78%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

