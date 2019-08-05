Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 595 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $170.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $174.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.77.

In other 3M news, Director David B. Dillon bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.50 per share, with a total value of $203,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $916,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,200 shares of company stock worth $559,260 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

