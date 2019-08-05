Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,342 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 217.5% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 409,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,638,000 after acquiring an additional 280,300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 119.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 336,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,996,000 after acquiring an additional 182,732 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $76.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.96. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $79.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.25.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

